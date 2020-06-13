98 Apartments for rent in Matawan, NJ with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Chestnut Drive
15 Chestnut Drive, Matawan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Immaculate conditions this large 4 Bedroom, 2 full bath home boast family room with sliders leading to a patio that over looks a terrific backyard, Eat in Kitchen and formal dining room, Laundry room, 2 car Garage and so much more..
Results within 1 mile of Matawan
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
29 Stratton Road
29 Stratton Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2932 sqft
Nothing has been spared in this AMAZING 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath brick front home that has it all! Hardwood floors throughout, custom details, 2 story foyer and family room. Office/Library off the family room with french doors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Haven Drive
15 Haven Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
708 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY 55+ Just unpack and enjoy this one bedroom Ranch in Cheesequake Village with Community bus, pool and clubhouse. Newer kitchen w/gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Matawan
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
834 Darlington Drive
834 Darlington Drive, Brownville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely townhouse in Maiden Woods development. Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, living/dining room combination with slider to patio. Community pool, tennis, playground and clubhouse. Must have good credit, proof of income and tenant insurance.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
294 Harvard Place
294 Harvard Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1676 sqft
This is it! Completely remodeled 3 BR, 2.5 Baths. Coventry model in the desirable Millponds community in Morganville. This beautifully redone home feature ceramic tile throughout the entire first floor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
604 Vale Drive
604 Vale Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,100
3332 sqft
This gorgeous contemporary colonial house with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms belongs to the desirable Marlboro school district system! Located in one of Marlboro's most convenient locations, it is close to the NY bus and train station, the PKWY,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
318 Bernard Drive
318 Bernard Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME **....

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
148 Northampton Drive N148
148 Northampton Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
NICELY MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION IN CUL DE SAC WITH DECK FACING LARGE REAR SPACE. LIKE HAVING YOUR OWN BACKYARD. HARDWOOD FLOORS. NEWER FURNACE AND REFRIGERATOR. GREAT HOLMDEL SCHOOLS. MINUTES FROM SHOPPING, BUSES AND TRAIN.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Robertsville
1 Unit Available
558 Union Hill Road
558 Union Hill Road, Robertsville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2600 sqft
Brand new full renovation by a designer who worked for some of the top fashion brands in NYC including Kate Spade, Oscar de la Renta, and Tommy Hilfiger, this elegant split-level colonial with tasteful modern finishes has it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Matawan, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Matawan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

