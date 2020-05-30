All apartments in Martinsville
Find more places like 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martinsville, NJ
/
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:32 AM

1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD

1471 Washington Valley Road · (908) 672-2055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Martinsville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ 08807
Martinsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching for w a wonderful floor plan that easily flows from one room into the next! Enter into a spacious LR highlighted by a dbl sided brick frplc which connects w a step down great room / dining area - perfect for social gatherings! Show off your culinary skills in the white chefs KIT w pic wndw, granite counters, SS appliances, pendant lighting & plenty of cabinetry. Living area is flanked by 1 bdrm w new bth on one side & 2 addl bdrms w full bth w retro tub & shower stall on the other! Fin bsmnt w wood flrs & pwdr rm! Oversized tandem garage for 2 cars, too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have any available units?
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have?
Some of 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD currently offering any rent specials?
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD pet-friendly?
No, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martinsville.
Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD offer parking?
Yes, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD does offer parking.
Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have a pool?
No, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD does not have a pool.
Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have accessible units?
No, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Martinsville 2 BedroomsMartinsville Apartments with Garage
Martinsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMartinsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Martinsville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJ
Princeton, NJOld Bridge, NJRahway, NJButler, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity