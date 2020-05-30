1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching for w a wonderful floor plan that easily flows from one room into the next! Enter into a spacious LR highlighted by a dbl sided brick frplc which connects w a step down great room / dining area - perfect for social gatherings! Show off your culinary skills in the white chefs KIT w pic wndw, granite counters, SS appliances, pendant lighting & plenty of cabinetry. Living area is flanked by 1 bdrm w new bth on one side & 2 addl bdrms w full bth w retro tub & shower stall on the other! Fin bsmnt w wood flrs & pwdr rm! Oversized tandem garage for 2 cars, too!