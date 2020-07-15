/
/
martinsville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:26 PM
162 Apartments for rent in Martinsville, NJ📍
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
1471 WASHINGTON VALLEY RD
1471 Washington Valley Road, Martinsville, NJ
Studio
$4,250
Newly updated & ready to RENT! Gorgeous one level living in neutral tones w stylish center island KIT, 2 brick fireplaces, wood floors, decorative archways, cedar closets, & covered front porch! This classic brick ranch offers all you are searching
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Martinsville
11 LOFT DR
11 Loft Drive, Martinsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome to Loft Farm! This 3 bedroom plus 1st floor den/office T/H is ready for you! Living room offers a fireplace & the eat in kitchen is spacious w/ plentiful 42" cabinets & updated appliances. 3 full levels incl.
Results within 1 mile of Martinsville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
11 Units Available
Bound Brook
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
425 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
525 sqft
This community offers residents on-site parking, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a pet-friendly environment. Apartments include hardwood flooring, high-speed internet access, and free heat and hot water. Chimney Rock West and Codrington Park are both nearby.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6 COLUMBIA DR
6 Columbia Drive, Finderne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2nd floor 3 bedroom unit with deck (No BBQ's). 1 1/2 baths and 2 assigned parking spaces. Nice views from Living Room. Laundry in building and Storage area 20'x4'.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 PATRIOT HILL DR
15 Patriot Hill Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Pristine Townsend unit with hard wood flooring on 1st and 2nd Floors, 18*13 Loft makes great 4th bedroom, Finished basement with upgraded flooring, Rec room, Office, Pantry and Storage Rm, recessed lights and upgraded shades.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 WENDOVER CT
16 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2BD/2BA updated second floor end-unit with direct access to the garage. Open floor plan, wood burning fireplace, high ceiling & wall of windows offering great natural lighting. The home is newly painted and with new flooring.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 CHARLESTON CT
13 Charleston Court, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Location Location Location!!!!!! Impeccably maintained Cul-De-Sac unit. Boasts an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a fully finished walkout basement, an oversized deck with private views.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
244 HEDGEROW RD
244 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Bentley model with 3 bedrooms and 2.2 bathrooms located in The Crossroads. First floor has foyer, powder room, and large family room walk out to a private patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 RAY CT
13 Ray Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
This beautiful first floor unit with bamboo flooring. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bound Brook
254 W FRANKLIN ST
254 West Franklin Street, Bound Brook, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Cozy 1 Bedroom Apartment on the 2nd floor with washer & dryer, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, beautiful hardwood floors, carpeting & windows. Huge storage space in attic. NO PETS PLEASE! Excellent credit is a must!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 MUSKET DR
13 Musket Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1480 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME AWAITS YOU! FRESHLY PAINTED, TWO BEDROOM, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM, HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE FIRST FLOOR, TWO STORY LIVING ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18 DARTMOUTH AVE, Apt 4A
18 Dartmouth Avenue, Finderne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Ideal Location! Newly beautifully renovated 2 Bedroom unit sits on first floor at the end of private road; overlooking pool, tennis & basketball courts & playground.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
Results within 5 miles of Martinsville
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:10 PM
76 Units Available
Pleasant View Gardens
258 Carlton Ave, Piscataway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,389
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
925 sqft
Nestled into 80 acres of green space, these Colonial-inspired apartments offer updated floor plans and one, two, or three-bedroom units. Amenities include onsite pools, open floor plans, and walk-in closets in some units.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Martinsville area include Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, Princeton University, and Rutgers University-Newark. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Martinsville from include Newark, Elizabeth, Staten Island, New Brunswick, and Bayonne.