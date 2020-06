Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking bbq/grill microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Furnished WINTER RENTAL avail 10-1-20 to 5-15-21 for $1,475/month plus utilities. CLEAN, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with washer and dryer. Wonderful backyard for outdoor grilling and dining. Enclosed and insulated front porch as well as a nice family room that is open to the kitchen and has a flat screen TV. Just one house to the beach with private access to the North end quite beaches. Tenant has 1 off-street parking space. No pets and no smoking.