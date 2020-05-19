All apartments in Manasquan
429 Euclid Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:02 PM

429 Euclid Avenue

429 Euclid Avenue · (732) 996-1027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Manasquan
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

429 Euclid Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
SUMMER RENTAL - $2200. per week. Owner will consider all summer tenancies. Completely and professionally remodeled with NEW EVERYTHING including granite kitchen, paver patio, custom window treatments, outdoor shower and flat screen TVs. Perfect beach house rental, home backs up to Mallard Park and playground, is steps to docks and marina and just a short walk to the beach! Available 8/1, dates are flexible. Owner prefers monthly or bi-weekly rentals but WILL RENT WEEKLY. There is an extra sleeping area upstairs which acts as 3 rd bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
429 Euclid Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 429 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 429 Euclid Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
429 Euclid Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 429 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 429 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 429 Euclid Avenue does offer parking.
Does 429 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Euclid Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 429 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 429 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 429 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Euclid Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Euclid Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
