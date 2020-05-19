429 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

SUMMER RENTAL - $2200. per week. Owner will consider all summer tenancies. Completely and professionally remodeled with NEW EVERYTHING including granite kitchen, paver patio, custom window treatments, outdoor shower and flat screen TVs. Perfect beach house rental, home backs up to Mallard Park and playground, is steps to docks and marina and just a short walk to the beach! Available 8/1, dates are flexible. Owner prefers monthly or bi-weekly rentals but WILL RENT WEEKLY. There is an extra sleeping area upstairs which acts as 3 rd bedroom.