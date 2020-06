Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

WINTER RENTAL Perfect beach house rental, Clean and Comfortable. Fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located just 4 blocks to the beach.There are 2 separate living spaces, central air, large flat screen TV and new appliances.Enjoy the 2 outdoor decks as well a a gas grill.Sorry, no pets and NO SMOKING!!!Also available for ANNUAL rental at $4,000 per month.