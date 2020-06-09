160 1st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink. Full bath on 1st level and MBR has private full bath.Enjoy cooking in the backyard on the gas grill. Can park 4 cars in the garage and 2 on the driveway apron. Located between Riddle and Main Beaches! Close to inlet, parks, town, train, local shopping & restaurants! AVAILABLE: 7/4-7/18 & 8/15-8/29/20 @ $4,900/wk.& Labor Day Weekend $2,000. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS - please do not ask. NO SMOKING, NO GROUPS!