Manasquan, NJ
160 1st Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:29 PM

160 1st Avenue

160 1st Avenue · (732) 740-9586
Manasquan
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

160 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Manasquan

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit (SUMMER) · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
SUMMER RENTAL! Coastal Living Retreat steps to Beach! Built in 2019! Beautiful & fully furnished 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths. Open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer with laundry sink. Full bath on 1st level and MBR has private full bath.Enjoy cooking in the backyard on the gas grill. Can park 4 cars in the garage and 2 on the driveway apron. Located between Riddle and Main Beaches! Close to inlet, parks, town, train, local shopping & restaurants! AVAILABLE: 7/4-7/18 & 8/15-8/29/20 @ $4,900/wk.& Labor Day Weekend $2,000. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS - please do not ask. NO SMOKING, NO GROUPS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 1st Avenue have any available units?
160 1st Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 1st Avenue have?
Some of 160 1st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
160 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 160 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manasquan.
Does 160 1st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 160 1st Avenue does offer parking.
Does 160 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 1st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 1st Avenue have a pool?
No, 160 1st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 160 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 160 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 160 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 1st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 1st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 1st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
