Apartment List
/
NJ
/
madison
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:51 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Madison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
28 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,784
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,226
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Morris Plains
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,197
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,879
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,594
1059 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown and adjacent to the Morristown Train Station at the intersection of Morris Street and Lafayette Avenue, Sofi at Morristown Station is the ultimate choice in apartment home living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
30 Units Available
Morristown
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,228
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,291
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
24 Units Available
Morristown
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,195
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
26 Units Available
Morristown
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,975
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,944
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
903 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Morristown
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:59am
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1305 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
Results within 10 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,020
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
City Guide for Madison, NJ

So, you've decided to stop and smell “The Rose City”. Ehhh, we had to. All city nickname puns aside, Madison, New Jersey, has a good mix of small town charm, great location, and big city amenities. So, let's have a look at the renter's life around here and find you the home of your dreams.

Located in northern New Jersey, about 25 miles from Manhattan, Madison feels more like a small town than a bridge-and-tunnel suburb. However, with a stop on New Jersey Transit’s Morristown Line, Madison commuters find it quick and convenient to make it into Penn Station and Midtown Manhattan. Additionally, proximity to the larger city of Morristown will make it easy for you to find all the amenities you need.

Some very vibrant and community-minded locals are preserving Madison’s history while keeping an eye to the future. There is a charming, historic downtown, which maintains many of its original buildings and now offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drew University and Farleigh Dickinson University, both located within the city limits, provide great cultural opportunities to the small city, including libraries, concerts, theater, and sporting events. The schools also contribute a number of young people to the community, with a combined student body of about 2,500.

Occupying a scant four square miles, this small town is highly desirable, incredibly safe, and thus occasionally difficult to find a decent rental. Because the real estate market is largely dominated by owner-occupied homes, locating apartments for rent here can be a challenge. So, allow yourself plenty of time to find something you really like.

Northwest of the city center you’ll find the campuses of both Farleigh Dickinson and Drew. There are a few rental properties here in homes and duplexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. Because of the high student population in this region, you can frequently negotiate a short-term lease here. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1,600 to $1,800.

Just east of the city center, you’ll find a small number of apartment complexes that offer top-notch amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Two bedrooms in this family-friendly neighborhood generally range from $1,700 to $1,900.

You’ll find many great rental homes scattered throughout Madison’s pleasant and incredibly safe neighborhoods. These rental homes vary from older, renovated homes to brand new construction. Two bedrooms homes in Madison range from $2,000 to $2,500.

If you’re relocating to Madison with a furry friend (and we don't mean Robin Williams), don’t worry! The city’s rental market offers many pet friendly options. Though you may have to fork over a significant pet deposit, many of the city’s best apartment rentals are both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Madison! Enjoy all that this charming, conveniently located community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Madison, NJ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Madison apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Madison apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Madison 2 BedroomsMadison 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMadison Apartments with BalconyMadison Apartments with Garage
Madison Apartments with GymMadison Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMadison Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMadison Apartments with Parking
Madison Apartments with PoolMadison Apartments with Washer-DryerMadison Dog Friendly ApartmentsMadison Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJ
Florham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJBloomingdale, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Drew UniversityKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College