12 Apartments for rent in New Brunswick, NJ with move-in specials
The world headquarters of Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals and many other medical care facilities and companies, including Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, and the New Jersey Cancer Institute, are located in New Brunswick, NJ. No wonder its been dubbed The Health Care City.
An energetic city of just over 55,000 residents, New Brunswick, New Jersey often seems busier in the daytime, with corporate and medical employees, and college students and college staff bustling around town. With a popular cultural arts center, stellar medical facilities, and prestigious institutes of higher learning within its boundaries, New Brunswick has plenty to offer its residents in its culturally diverse, vibrant neighborhoods. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to New Brunswick apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
New Brunswick apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.