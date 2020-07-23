Apartment List
106 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Madison, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Madison provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison
8 INDEPENDENCE CT
8 Independence Court, Madison, NJ
Beautiful Georgian Colonial located on quiet tree lined residential street. Spacious home boasts large open foyer, formal LR and DR, family room w FP and eat in kitchen with gourmet appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Madison
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
15 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,228
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
70 LAFAYETTE AVE
70 Lafayette Avenue, Chatham, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
A+ Lafayette Section location! A few blocks to train, town & Chatham schools. Charming 3 BR/2 Bath colonial with hardwood floors, central air, finished lower level and 2 full baths. Small dogs OK.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Florham Park
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD
16 Roosevelt Boulevard, Florham Park, NJ
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd...

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
29 INDEPENDENCE WAY
29 Independence Way, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This 3 BR townhome features a LR w/ cathedral ceiling & fp w/ doors to an expanded deck overlooking woods for privacy! Liberty Greens is steps to the Convent Station train & jogging/bike path.
Results within 5 miles of Madison
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1305 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
19 Colonial Road
19 Colonial Road, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1564 sqft
This delightful home located in Morristown, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and 1,564sqft! Beautifully landscaped, charming curb appeal in the historic Morristown.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
New Providence
160 LIVINGSTON AVE
160 Livingston Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
All cleaned, updated and ready for immediate occupancy. New tenant(s) will enjoy refinished floors, freshly painted walls and brand new central air in this very cute New Providence home. Parking for 2 cars, great size backyard with patio.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
19 DALE DR
19 Dale Dr, Morris County, NJ
4 bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath colonial on quiet, secluded cul-de-sac just minuets from Morristown Green.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
Immediate occupancy. Short walk to downtown and Summit train. This newly renovated home is immaculate, freshly painted w/ new flooring throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
East Hanover
4 DONNA DR
4 Donna Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 bed, 2 bath, 2nd floor condo in desirable Hanover Park. Updated EIK, formal dining room, large living room with sliders to the private deck. W/D in unit. 2 off st spots. No pets. Available 10-1. Virtual tour available.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
31 PROSPECT ST
31 Prospect Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Completely Updated 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 bath multifloor unit. Updates include New Kitchen w/ new Stainless Steel Appliances, New Bathrooms, and H/W floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
24 OLYPHANT DR
24 Olyphant Drive, Morristown, NJ
This charming 4 Bedroom Colonial offers off street parking, deck off the kitchen, private flat year, cozy front porch, HDWD Flrs, finished basement! Located just minutes from train and downtown Morristown! Available September 1st

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
56 Elm St
56 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Must see 2nd floor Apt. in a great neighborhood. Features HW floors. plenty of closets and storage space. Close to the train to NYCity and the Green Plenty of extra living space on 3rd floor

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
9 COLERIDGE RD
9 Coleridge Road, Short Hills, NJ
Beautiful, bright, and clean home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms located one block from Hartshorn Elementary school. It has two spacious master suite, renovated kitchen, large family room with tray ceiling.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
3 DOWNING PL
3 Downing Place, Essex County, NJ
Gorgeous renovated home! Just move in! Hard wood throughout, great level yard. Features a wrap around deck and patio with storage shed. Kitchen has gorgeous quartz center island with all SS Jen Air appliances with sliders off Kitchen to deck.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
57 DEFOREST AVE
57 Deforest Avenue, Summit, NJ
Sought-after Intown Northside location, truly spectacular, elegant, grand & perfectly renovated Victorian w/cool vintage vibe, flexible floorplan & possibility for 1st Fl Office, MBR or In-Law Suite! Quintessential Summit home w/THE ultimate

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
18 Colgate Drive
18 Colgate Dr, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2210 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent a Brand New Townhome in upscale community of Collection at Morristown. End unit with Long Driveway. Huge Great Room with wall of windows. Kitchen with tall cabinets, SS appliances and Pantry. Deck off kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location, Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath house available for rent. Beautiful neighborhood, close to major highway and shopping centers. Livingston Public Schools Rank Third-Best In NJ On 2019 List.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Chatham
231 RIVEREDGE DR
231 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
Bright, spacious, open floor plan. 2 Balconies overlooking private, serene woodlands. Resort style living! Pool, tennis and club house amenities. Inside you will find new hardwood floors on the first floor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
103 Early St Unit 2
103 Early Street, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1000 sqft
GREAT LOCALE. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN. New carpet just installed. The gourmet kitchen has super working space, seating and storage. Stainless appliances include a high performance Bertazzoni range/oven.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morristown
42 LIDGERWOOD PKY
42 Lidgerwood Parkway, Morristown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1750 sqft
Single family, well kept split level w/ 3 BR's in prime Morristown location. Walk to downtown, across the street from a well-maintained park including basketball, tennis, baseball, playground & more.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Summit
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown shopping,Summit,Midtown Direct trains, & schools. The basement alone as big as the 1st fl. fully finished w/ full bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Morris Plains
22 COURT RD
22 Court Road, Morris Plains, NJ
Literally steps from the NJ Transit train station and all Morris Plains downtown has to offer. Spacious, renovated, home on quiet, tree-lined street in quiet residential area.
City Guide for Madison, NJ

So, you've decided to stop and smell “The Rose City”. Ehhh, we had to. All city nickname puns aside, Madison, New Jersey, has a good mix of small town charm, great location, and big city amenities. So, let's have a look at the renter's life around here and find you the home of your dreams.

Located in northern New Jersey, about 25 miles from Manhattan, Madison feels more like a small town than a bridge-and-tunnel suburb. However, with a stop on New Jersey Transit’s Morristown Line, Madison commuters find it quick and convenient to make it into Penn Station and Midtown Manhattan. Additionally, proximity to the larger city of Morristown will make it easy for you to find all the amenities you need.

Some very vibrant and community-minded locals are preserving Madison’s history while keeping an eye to the future. There is a charming, historic downtown, which maintains many of its original buildings and now offers a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and bars.

Drew University and Farleigh Dickinson University, both located within the city limits, provide great cultural opportunities to the small city, including libraries, concerts, theater, and sporting events. The schools also contribute a number of young people to the community, with a combined student body of about 2,500.

Occupying a scant four square miles, this small town is highly desirable, incredibly safe, and thus occasionally difficult to find a decent rental. Because the real estate market is largely dominated by owner-occupied homes, locating apartments for rent here can be a challenge. So, allow yourself plenty of time to find something you really like.

Northwest of the city center you’ll find the campuses of both Farleigh Dickinson and Drew. There are a few rental properties here in homes and duplexes with everything from studio apartments to two bedrooms. Because of the high student population in this region, you can frequently negotiate a short-term lease here. Two bedrooms in this area range from $1,600 to $1,800.

Just east of the city center, you’ll find a small number of apartment complexes that offer top-notch amenities, such as a gym, swimming pool, and clubhouse. Two bedrooms in this family-friendly neighborhood generally range from $1,700 to $1,900.

You’ll find many great rental homes scattered throughout Madison’s pleasant and incredibly safe neighborhoods. These rental homes vary from older, renovated homes to brand new construction. Two bedrooms homes in Madison range from $2,000 to $2,500.

If you’re relocating to Madison with a furry friend (and we don't mean Robin Williams), don’t worry! The city’s rental market offers many pet friendly options. Though you may have to fork over a significant pet deposit, many of the city’s best apartment rentals are both cat and dog friendly.

So welcome to Madison! Enjoy all that this charming, conveniently located community has to offer! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Madison, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Madison provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Madison. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

