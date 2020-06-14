118 Apartments for rent in Little Silver, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
36 Grant Place
36 Grant Place, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1261 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL! Come see this charming home in an ideal location with a spacious yard. Newer Kitchen! Nice 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home w screened in back porch, hardwood floors and fireplace. Borders Red Hot Red Bank for great restaurants and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
21 Carriage Gate Drive
21 Carriage Gate Dr, Little Silver, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
2166 sqft
Luxurious Annual Rental in sought after Little Silver's Carriage Gate Townhome community! This 3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Little Silver
1 Unit Available
129 Rumson Road
129 Rumson Road, Little Silver, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Annual Rental Only- Little Silver Four Bedroom Colonial in great location! Walk to shopping, restaurants and top notch school. This charming home features wood floors, arched doorways, built in cabinetry and an open front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Little Silver
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Red Bank
2 Units Available
Molly Pitcher Village Apts
183 Branch Ave, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Red Bank, New Jersey, Molly Pitcher Village Apartments is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and on-site parking.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
171 Leighton Avenue
171 Leighton Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Be the first resident at the brand new 171 Leighton Avenue! A completely renovated custom colonial in the heart of Red Bank.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
21 Leroy Place
21 Leroy Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
623 sqft
Live in ''Red Hot Red Bank'' close to town shopping, restaurants and theater in this ground level one bedroom home located in the heart of town. Enjoy all that Red Bank has to offer. Kitchen has newer appliances and breakfast nook/dining area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
45 Linden Place
45 Linden Place, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Newly remodeled with open floor plan, this spacious rental is one block from Downtown Red Bank.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
283 Spring Street
283 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Light & bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath first level unit with detached garage. Walk to great downtown Red Bank! Newer windows, hardwood floors, newer kitchen, AC units. Rent includes heat, water, sewer, grounds. Tenant pays gas & electric.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
15 Elm Place
15 Elm Place, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1200 sqft
Completely gutted to the studs; high end renovation of a lovely 3 Bedroom & 2/1/2 bath Colonial w/ covered front porch & new hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen w/center island, granite counters & stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
129 Tower Hill Drive
129 Tower Hill Drive, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Updated 2 bedroom/2 bath, corner unit with southern exposure in desirable Tower Hill. Direct entry into kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Living Room with fireplace and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
41 Spring Street
41 Spring St, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful half of a two family home walking distance to downtown Red Bank. New and updated kitchen & bath, 3 BRs including the 3rd floor refinshed attic, new bath, hardwood floors, full basement w/separate access, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45pm
Oceanport
1 Unit Available
1075 Stephenson Ave. Unit 339
1075 Stephenson Avenue, Oceanport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
430 sqft
Beautiful Brand new apartment available. 55+. Situated on a 16-Acre park-like campus. With close proximity to shopping, food, healthcare and entertainment. Private on-site parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Red Bank
1 Unit Available
90 Pinckney Road
90 Pinckney Road, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT.Two bedrooms on seperate levels and Laundry in the Basement of this three level Apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Little Silver
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
2 Units Available
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1160 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
West Long Branch
6 Units Available
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:28am
$
North Long Branch
19 Units Available
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,249
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Eatontown
18 Units Available
Country Club
2 Country Club Road, Eatontown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
870 sqft
Country Club Apartments are located at the hub of Jersey Shore, only 1 1/2 miles from the Garden State Parkway, and 1/4 mile from Route 35.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Wayside Point
17 Cindy Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,530
1166 sqft
Wayside Apartments, located in Ocean Township, NJ offers the perfect blend of tranquility and convenience. Just minutes from mass transit and major highways including, the Garden State Parkway, route 18 and route 35.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Long Branch City
3 Units Available
Shore Gardens Apartments
355 Bath Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shore Gardens is a beautiful garden style community with private entrances and off-street parking.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Sea Bright
1 Unit Available
26 Beach Street
26 Beach Street, Sea Bright, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
SUMMER RENTAL - Available August 1. Enjoy the wonderful beach, water views and all the fun Sea Bright offers from this updated 3 bedroom spacious seaside colonial. Freshly painted and hard wood floors throughout. Updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
141 Wharfside Drive
141 Wharfside Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
This is it- your seaside retreat lovingly updated and maintained offered for an annual rental.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Monmouth Beach
1 Unit Available
15 Meredith Court
15 Meredith Court, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1406 sqft
Enjoy beautiful sunrises from this spacious end unit in Monmouth Commons, just 1 Block to the beach! This 2 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home boasts a large living area, hardwood floors throughout, and updated kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Elberon
1 Unit Available
324 Fairfield Avenue
324 Fairfield Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL: 6/25/2020 - 9/72020 Elberon 4 bedroom Cape. Newer Roof, maint.free exterior, bright eat-in-kitchen w/ FR to deck, patio & fenced in yard.First level with hardwood floors and gas HWBB heat. Partially finished basement.

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Little Silver, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Little Silver renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

