studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:04 AM
56 Studio Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 13 at 08:55 PM
Contact for Availability
Elmora
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,225
500 sqft
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
751 W GRAND AVE
751 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$1,850
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 751 W GRAND AVE in Rahway. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Linden
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
14 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,785
597 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodrow
15 Red Cedar Lane
15 Red Cedar Lane, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,150
2704 sqft
Beautiful Walk-in studio apartment with tiled floor; updated kitchen and bathroom; washer/dryer and A/C included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Midtown Elizabeth
115 CATHERINE ST
115 Catherine Street, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$1,500
Beautiful Apartment, two Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Eaten kitchen, Living room, a few blocks away from: Train Station, public transportation to New York City, public school and administrative and commercial Center of Elizabeth.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Graniteville
2220 Forest Avenue
2220 Forest Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$7,500
2000 sqft
Very Busy shopping Center with National tenants has a 2000 sq ft Storefront available for Lease!!Owner will pay for build out!
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Mariners Harbor
3111 Richmond Terrace
3111 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,500
2000 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Flexible Loft style Commercial/Industrial space 2,000 to 15,000 square feet. Very high ceilings, open layout, Manhattan harbor views, 400 Amp electric.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Weequahic
1588 Maple Ave
1588 Maple Ave, Union County, NJ
Studio
$1,100
750 sqft
1588 maple store 2 - Property Id: 286134 Store front as is Available ASAP. Great Location-Heavy Foot Traffic. Please apply online-Must perform a background and Credit check. Only QUALIFIED Applicants will be Scheduled to View the Unit.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Studio
$3,200
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
476 Bloy St
476 Bloy Street, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
1200 sqft
476 Bloy Ave - Property Id: 289551 Great Opportunity for a Bar/Restaurant Space will be delivered AS IS Great Location Great parking All possible candidates must apply online and pass a background and credit and check to move forward.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
125 WILLIAMSON AVE
125 Williamson Avenue, Union County, NJ
Studio
$2,500
SPACIOUS TOTAL RENOVATED APARTMENT OFFERS 5 BEDROOMS,2 BATHROOMS,CENTRAL AIR
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
396-398 UNION AVE
396-398 Union Avenue, Irvington, NJ
Studio
$1,700
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 396-398 UNION AVE in Irvington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
9-11 BEDFORD TER
9-11 Bedford Terrace, Irvington, NJ
Studio
$1,800
This newly renovated 3bedroom 1.5 bath apartment located on 1st floor is centrally located and close to major highways. Tenant will have access to a full basement with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Constable Hook
130 NORTH ST
130 North Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,000
Studio with large EIK, open concept bedroom & living area combined. Use of shared yard.
Results within 10 miles of Linden
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
20 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,003
532 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
27 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
29 Units Available
Watsessing Park
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,885
509 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances. Rooftop patio lounge, ground floor retail and resident lounge on-site. Conveniently located near hiking and jogging trails. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 AM
$
30 Units Available
Newark Central Business District
One Theatre Square
2 Center St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$2,000
537 sqft
A symbol of Newarks downtown revival, One Theater Square is a brand-new, 22-story tower with sweeping city views and a dynamic location.
