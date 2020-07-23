Apartment List
68 Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ with gyms

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
102 E ELIZABETH AVE 207
102 East Elizabeth Avenue, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
830 sqft
Beautiful and spacious condo for rent in down town Linden. New appliances with granite counter top. hardwood floor, Huge bathroom. A gym in the basement. One car parking space. One storage space in the basement.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
8 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34 AM
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1103 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Results within 5 miles of Linden
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Garwood
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. $1,000 Rent Credit if you move in by 9/15/2020 on select units.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,755
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
4 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Steps from the Union Train Station, AVE Union offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly resident events,

1 Unit Available
Iselin
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,000
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.

1 Unit Available
Dayton - Weequahic Park
1341 NORTH AVE 9Y
1341 North Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LUXURY RENOVATED 1 BR APT WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 278847 --NO BROKER FEE-- --UNDER NEW MANAGEMENT-- --RENOVATED AND UPGRADED-- -- LAUNDRY ON FLOOR-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --PARKING SPOT $75/MONTH-- --FITNESS CENTER-- --Dogs and Cats

1 Unit Available
Iselin
1910 woodbridge commons way
1910 Woodbridge Commons Way, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
900 sqft
Best location!!! Beautiful 1bd/ba condo for rent - Property Id: 315254 *For rent by owner *One of the best location in a park-like settings! * Move right into this beautiful end unit ground floor condo.

1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
801 N Broad St G5Z
801 N Broad St, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WESTMINSTER TOWERS - Property Id: 282887 HUGE MAGNIFICENT PORCH FITNESS CENTER COMING SOON ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED PET FRIENDLY PARKING GARAGE BREAKFAST BAR OPEN LAYOUT ON SITE MANAGEMENT Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

$
19 Units Available
Constable Hook
222 AVENUE E
222 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,175
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Lofts Two22 offers it all! Perfectly situated right at the Lightrail Station that links the growing cities of the Hudson River Waterfront, these luxury rentals feature 1 and 2 bedroom units with select units offering balconies or terrace space.

1 Unit Available
Kenliworth
35 S MICHIGAN AVE
35 Michigan Avenue, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this spacious,bright & fully renovated 2BR & 2BA apartment w/upscale designer finishes and impeccable craftsmanship. Kitchen boasts newer SS Appliances & gorgeous granite counter-tops Hardwood floors and CAC.

1 Unit Available
Carteret
307 PERSHING AVE
307 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Welcome to the beautifully upgraded, very clean 2 bedroom apartment with brand new stainless steel appliances. Stunning 10 foot ceilings, newly renovated bathroom and an open concept kitchen .

1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.
Results within 10 miles of Linden
Last updated July 23 at 06:24 AM
$
19 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,755
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
Last updated July 23 at 06:13 AM
$
32 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,835
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
12 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,865
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
31 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,635
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
City Guide for Linden, NJ

Whats big enough to lead but small enough to care? Linden. Over the years Linden has been at the forefront in developing the blueprint for an unmatched city life experience. Where Linden has led, others have followed.

Linden is part of the New York Metropolitan Area, being about thirteen miles southwest of Manhattan and bordering Staten Island. The Iconic Brooklyn Bridge is situated just fourteen miles from Linden and it is always a pleasant site to visit. Living in Linden is, compared to living in New York, short on glamour and flashy lights. However, if you ever miss the hectic Big Apple atmosphere, New York is only a short drive away. Linden has a population of 40,499 people and a total of 15,872 housing units as of 2010. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Linden, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Linden renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

