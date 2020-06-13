/
3 bedroom apartments
343 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Linden, NJ
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
903 CHANDLER AVE
903 Chandler Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome home to this move in ready renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor. There's an updated eat in kitchen with stunning new cabinets as well as an updated bathroom. TWO PARKING SPACES; STORAGE.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
331 ASHTON AVE
331 Ashton Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
A MUST SEE! Completely renovated 3 bedrooms apartment conveniently located near shops, restaurants and transportation. Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and new countertops. Contemporary bathroom with newer fixtures.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Bayway
1 Unit Available
1610 GRIER AVE
1610 Grier Avenue, Linden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Apartment for rent, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room/dining room, eat-in kitchen, central air/heat, HW floors, close to transportation and hwy. No smoking, no use of yard, driveway or basement. Small pet allowed, breed number restriction
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
139 WASHINGTON AVE
139 Washington Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION- Be the first one to live in this beautiful new house, featuring spacious livingroom/dinningroom with slice doors, Kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops . 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
691-95 W GRAND AVE
691-95 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 story 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat in kitchen, off street parking, tenant responsible for all utilities, close to public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Quality Hill
1 Unit Available
435 S BROAD ST
435 South Broad Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
RENTING 2nd FLOORS WITH 3 BEDROOMS , DINNING ROOM LIVING ROOM , TENANT ARE ALLOW TO USE YARD , 1 PARKING SPOT , VERY CLOSE TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATIONS THE PROPERTY IS LOCATED AT 435 SOUTH BROAD ELIZABETH ST 2nd FLOOR TENANTS NEED Credit - Rpt 1
Last updated November 15 at 05:23am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1779-83 NEWTON ST
1779-83 Newton Street, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous fully renovated duplex unit in a excellent location close to transportation, includes 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful wood floors and fully finished basement Nice open layout big eat-in kitchen and full finished basement.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1348 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
456 Ingram Avenue
456 Ingram Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2570 sqft
20154H-BRAND NEW CONTEMPORARY FULL HOUSE FOR RENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, AMAZING KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ISLAND WITH SINK. MASTER BEDROOM COMES WITH WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH AND HUGE BALCONY.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
New Springville
1 Unit Available
124 Rockne Street
124 Rockne Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apartment with eat in kitchen. Hardwood floors, washer dryer hook-ups, extra large living room, large deck with access to yard. Parking in driveway. Minutes away from Staten Island Mall and Express buses.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westerleigh
1 Unit Available
309 Bryson Avenue
309 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3500 sqft
A must see !! Brand new construction, be the first to live in this 3 bedroom 1 bath with all brand new stainless steel appliances,quartz counter tops washer/dryer in unit, all hardwood floors. Lighting fixtures that are just beautiful in every room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Graniteville
1 Unit Available
245 Ada Drive
245 Ada Drive, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2121 sqft
20152H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT. FOR RENT ON 2ND FLOOR. HARDWOOD FLOORS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN LAYOUT LIVING ROOM, DINING ROM, KITCHEN, ACCESS TO BALCONY FROM DINING ROOM.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Annadale
1 Unit Available
326 Crown Avenue
326 Crown Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1575 sqft
20106H-MOVE RIGHT INTO THIS METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED, 3 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH, SECOND FLOOR APARTMENT IN ANNADALE, ON VERY PRIVATE BLOCK, WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING/SERVICE PET ONLY.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Elm Park
1 Unit Available
254 Charles Avenue
254 Charles Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Beautiful & Newly Renovated 4/5 bedroom apartment in Trendy Staten Island Neighborhood!!!! Home has 5 Bedrooms or can be used as a huge walk in closet for the master! All stainless steel appliances including brand new dishwasher!!!! Don't wait!!!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
1027 COLUMBUS AVE
1027 Columbus Avenue, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Located in a quiet neighborhood, this beautiful, sunny, bright 3BRs & 2BAs Colonial has an open floor plan & many updates.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Great Kills
1 Unit Available
262 Lamoka Avenue
262 Lamoka Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home for rent in Great Kills, don’t miss this opportunity. You’re never more than a short walk or drive away from anything you might want or need.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
580 Lyons Avenue
580 Lyons Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
6 Available 06/15/20 3 BED 1 BATH 3 FLOOR APT 6 NEWLY RENOVATED HEAT HOT WATER INCLUDED Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/580-lyons-ave-irvington-nj-07111-usa-unit-6/ace12741-92fe-4480-93bf-ce9a6049f46d No Pets Allowed (RLNE5852520)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
337-341 HAWTHORNE AVENUE
337-341 Hawthorne Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome home to this Gorgeous 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 288229 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288229 Property Id 288229 (RLNE5846373)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1696 Van Ness Terr.
1696 Van Ness Terrace, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2500 sqft
1696 Van Ness Terr. Available 07/01/20 Lovely house for rent - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent- has a finished basement, 2 car garage, and driveway or street parking. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5845440)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
192 Seymour Ave
192 Seymour Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly renovated 3 bed apt. - Property Id: 295462 Nice newly renovated 3 bed apt. Requirements: income of the household living in apt must be over 2 times the rent and no eviction or criminal records. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
