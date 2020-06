Amenities

parking recently renovated microwave

Welcome home to this move in ready renovated 3 bedroom apartment located on the 2nd floor. There's an updated eat in kitchen with stunning new cabinets as well as an updated bathroom. TWO PARKING SPACES; STORAGE. The express bus to NYC as well as local buses are conveniently located just a couple blocks away. There's shopping malls and major highways nearby.