Linden, NJ
21 ROBBINWOOD TER
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:52 AM

21 ROBBINWOOD TER

21 Robbinwood Terrace · (973) 539-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21 Robbinwood Terrace, Linden, NJ 07036

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has its own bathroom. Ground floor has 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath. Also with access to the beautiful yard. Laundry on ground floor. 2 car driveway. Tenant has access to one garage space. Central AC and heating. No pets allow. No smokers. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow removal. Employment verification, background check, a must. NTN report fee responsibility of the tenant. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have any available units?
21 ROBBINWOOD TER has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have?
Some of 21 ROBBINWOOD TER's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 ROBBINWOOD TER currently offering any rent specials?
21 ROBBINWOOD TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 ROBBINWOOD TER pet-friendly?
No, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linden.
Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER offer parking?
Yes, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER does offer parking.
Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have a pool?
No, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER does not have a pool.
Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have accessible units?
No, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER does not have accessible units.
Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 ROBBINWOOD TER have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 ROBBINWOOD TER has units with air conditioning.
