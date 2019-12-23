21 ROBBINWOOD TER

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great mother and daughter, gorgeous single family with 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and two kitchens in Sunnyside Linden. Two separate living spaces. First floor has spacious living room, dining room, kitchen, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master bedroom has its own bathroom. Ground floor has 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen and full bath. Also with access to the beautiful yard. Laundry on ground floor. 2 car driveway. Tenant has access to one garage space. Central AC and heating. No pets allow. No smokers. Tenant pays all utilities except sewer. Tenant is responsible for lawn and snow removal. Employment verification, background check, a must. NTN report fee responsibility of the tenant. Available now.