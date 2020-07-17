All apartments in Linden
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit

1150 West Saint Georges Avenue · (732) 218-2490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1150 West Saint Georges Avenue, Linden, NJ 07036

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1650 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Condo with basement - Property Id: 306451

1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer. Spacious floor plan, convenient location, near mass transit and all major roads into New York and throughout New Jersey, make commuting to work or enjoying restaurants, shopping and entertainment easy and enjoyable. Flooring has been updated since photos! Large partial finish basement, over 700 sq ft, doubles your living space. Not your typical Condo, come see for yourself.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1150-w-saint-georges-ave-unit-linden-nj/306451
Property Id 306451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5960590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have any available units?
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have?
Some of 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit currently offering any rent specials?
1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit pet-friendly?
No, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linden.
Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit offer parking?
Yes, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit offers parking.
Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have a pool?
No, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit does not have a pool.
Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have accessible units?
No, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit has units with dishwashers.
Does 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
