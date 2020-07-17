1150 W Saint Georges Ave Unit

Amenities

Available 08/01/20



1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom. First floor courtyard unit with basement, great parking spot and water included! In unit washer and dryer. Spacious floor plan, convenient location, near mass transit and all major roads into New York and throughout New Jersey, make commuting to work or enjoying restaurants, shopping and entertainment easy and enjoyable. Flooring has been updated since photos! Large partial finish basement, over 700 sq ft, doubles your living space. Not your typical Condo, come see for yourself.

No Pets Allowed



