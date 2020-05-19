307 18th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub

MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk. This cute fully furnished summer cottage features a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, comfortable living room with lots of windows, dining room, nice sized kitchen, two bedrooms, one bathroom and bonus loft. Sliders from the kitchen lead to a great fenced back yard with concrete patio, outdoor shower and hot tub! Rent for Memorial Day Weekend through June (5/22-6/30) is $6000, month of July is $6500 and August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) is $7500. There is a one time cleaning fee of $100 per stay. Rent includes, sheets, bedspreads. Tenant responsible for electric deposit. Water, Sewer & Gas included. Driveway for one car off-street parking. No smoking!