All apartments in Lake Como
Find more places like 307 18th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Como, NJ
/
307 18th Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:29 AM

307 18th Avenue

307 18th Avenue · (732) 681-0027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Como
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

307 18th Avenue, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
MONTHLY SUMMER RENTAL located just over two blocks to Belmar's fabulous beach & boardwalk. This cute fully furnished summer cottage features a fantastic ocean breeze covered front porch, comfortable living room with lots of windows, dining room, nice sized kitchen, two bedrooms, one bathroom and bonus loft. Sliders from the kitchen lead to a great fenced back yard with concrete patio, outdoor shower and hot tub! Rent for Memorial Day Weekend through June (5/22-6/30) is $6000, month of July is $6500 and August through Labor Day (8/1-9/7) is $7500. There is a one time cleaning fee of $100 per stay. Rent includes, sheets, bedspreads. Tenant responsible for electric deposit. Water, Sewer & Gas included. Driveway for one car off-street parking. No smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 18th Avenue have any available units?
307 18th Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 307 18th Avenue have?
Some of 307 18th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
307 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 307 18th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 307 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 307 18th Avenue offers parking.
Does 307 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 307 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 307 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 307 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 307 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 18th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 18th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 18th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 307 18th Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Como 1 BedroomsLake Como 2 Bedrooms
Lake Como 3 BedroomsLake Como Apartments with Garage
Lake Como Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYBay Park, NYBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJHewlett, NYFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJOceanside, NYWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity