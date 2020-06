Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available May 1 2020 - October 1 2020! Everything has been redone in the past year. 2 bedrooms, full size washer and dryer, bunk beds in one bedroom and queen bed in other. Pull out couch with eat in kitchen. Front Porch, gas grill and back yard seating to enjoy the summer. Be the first to enjoy this renovated home with all new furnishings, floors, windows, etc. This is not your typical rental! Extended season is possible.