Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:31 PM

1807 B Street

1807 B Street · (732) 859-7808
Location

1807 B Street, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
SUMMER RENTAL Available 6/25-8/15 This bright, spacious 4 BR, 2 Bath beach house has views of Lake Como and is only a short walk to the lake, beach and boardwalk. 1807 B Street offers an abundance of outdoor spaces; a large screened-in back porch PLUS a deck overlooking a private backyard. Unique set up, a convenient 1st floor bedroom is adjacent to a full bath and a stackable laundry to keep everything close at hand. There is also a bonus room with it's own back entrance with access from the screened in porch. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Central air, 4 Spring Lake beach badges, off street parking on quiet street. Ideal location, plenty of space...a must see! $3500 per week for July, $1650 per week in June. Owner prefers minimum of 2 weeks No group rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 B Street have any available units?
1807 B Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1807 B Street have?
Some of 1807 B Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 B Street currently offering any rent specials?
1807 B Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 B Street pet-friendly?
No, 1807 B Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Como.
Does 1807 B Street offer parking?
Yes, 1807 B Street does offer parking.
Does 1807 B Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 B Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 B Street have a pool?
No, 1807 B Street does not have a pool.
Does 1807 B Street have accessible units?
No, 1807 B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 B Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1807 B Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 B Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1807 B Street has units with air conditioning.
