Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

SUMMER RENTAL Available 6/25-8/15 This bright, spacious 4 BR, 2 Bath beach house has views of Lake Como and is only a short walk to the lake, beach and boardwalk. 1807 B Street offers an abundance of outdoor spaces; a large screened-in back porch PLUS a deck overlooking a private backyard. Unique set up, a convenient 1st floor bedroom is adjacent to a full bath and a stackable laundry to keep everything close at hand. There is also a bonus room with it's own back entrance with access from the screened in porch. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Central air, 4 Spring Lake beach badges, off street parking on quiet street. Ideal location, plenty of space...a must see! $3500 per week for July, $1650 per week in June. Owner prefers minimum of 2 weeks No group rentals