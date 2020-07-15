Baypointe at Keyport Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym new construction parking pet friendly

Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . . LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Commuter dream to NYC! Academybus & NJtransit bus station only a 5 minute walk from the property! North Jersey Coast line Train station is just a 5 minute drive! Seastreak Ferry Terminal at Atlantic Highlands Ferry to Manhattan only a 19 minute drive.Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers. Our convenient location puts you near the Garden State Parkway and Highway 36. The express bus to NYC is just up the street. Were located between the Hazlet and Matawan train stations. Living at Baypointe At Keyport gives you the location that you want, the convenience that you need, and the amenities that you deserve.