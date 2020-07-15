All apartments in Keyport
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

Baypointe at Keyport Apartments

101 Green Grove Avenue · (732) 392-7146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Brand New and Waiting for You! Move in by July 30th and receive first month's rent free and a waived application fee (with 12 month lease)HURRY ONLY 2 BRAND NEW FABULOUS APARTMENTS LEFT!
Location

101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ 07735

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-D · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 2-G · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 983 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baypointe at Keyport Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
new construction
parking
pet friendly
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . . LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Commuter dream to NYC! Academybus & NJtransit bus station only a 5 minute walk from the property! North Jersey Coast line Train station is just a 5 minute drive! Seastreak Ferry Terminal at Atlantic Highlands Ferry to Manhattan only a 19 minute drive.Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers. Our convenient location puts you near the Garden State Parkway and Highway 36. The express bus to NYC is just up the street. Were located between the Hazlet and Matawan train stations. Living at Baypointe At Keyport gives you the location that you want, the convenience that you need, and the amenities that you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 1
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Small pets accepted with Breed and weight restriction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have any available units?
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have?
Some of Baypointe at Keyport Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baypointe at Keyport Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Brand New and Waiting for You! Move in by July 30th and receive first month's rent free and a waived application fee (with 12 month lease)HURRY ONLY 2 BRAND NEW FABULOUS APARTMENTS LEFT!
Is Baypointe at Keyport Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments offers parking.
Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have a pool?
No, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have accessible units?
No, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Baypointe at Keyport Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Baypointe at Keyport Apartments has units with air conditioning.
