231 Atlantic Street

Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space. Two bedrooms with lots of closet space. Both bathrooms have been upgraded one inside master bedroom and other attached to second bedroom and hallway for easy access. Sliders to private patio backing up to lush treed area. This unit is a great value. Close to shopping, major transportation, Henry Hudson trail, schools and more.