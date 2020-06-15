All apartments in Keyport
Last updated June 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

231 Atlantic Street

231 Atlantic Street · (732) 671-1000
Location

231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ 07735

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space. Two bedrooms with lots of closet space. Both bathrooms have been upgraded one inside master bedroom and other attached to second bedroom and hallway for easy access. Sliders to private patio backing up to lush treed area. This unit is a great value. Close to shopping, major transportation, Henry Hudson trail, schools and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Atlantic Street have any available units?
231 Atlantic Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 231 Atlantic Street have?
Some of 231 Atlantic Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Atlantic Street currently offering any rent specials?
231 Atlantic Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Atlantic Street pet-friendly?
No, 231 Atlantic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keyport.
Does 231 Atlantic Street offer parking?
No, 231 Atlantic Street does not offer parking.
Does 231 Atlantic Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 231 Atlantic Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Atlantic Street have a pool?
No, 231 Atlantic Street does not have a pool.
Does 231 Atlantic Street have accessible units?
No, 231 Atlantic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Atlantic Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 231 Atlantic Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Atlantic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 Atlantic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
