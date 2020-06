64 FOREST ST

Amenities

RECENTLY RENOVATED, FRESHLY PAINTED, BRIGHT 2 BR APARTMENT ON THE 1ST FLOOR IN A 2-FAMILY HOUSE. EXCELLENT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS!!! THE APARTMENT FEATURES A LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE AND A SMALL ROOM TO BE USED AS DINING ROOM OR OFFICE, STOVE INCLUDED, SORRY NO REFRIGERATOR, NO LAUNDRY, NO PETS AND NO SMOKING IN THE APARTMENT. NO USE OF BACKYARD, ON STREET PARKING. SHORT DISTANCE TO BUSES, ABOUT 1.5 MILES FROM HARRISON PATH STATION AND 2.5 MILES FROM NEWARK PENN STATION. NEAR STORES, PARKS, SCHOOLS & MAJOR HIGHWAYS. THIS IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY AND A MUST SEE! LANDLORD REQUIRES RENTAL APPLICATION, CREDIT CHECK (CREDIT IN GOOD STANDING REQUIRED), PROOF OF ABILITY TO PAY & INTERVIEW.. DUE FROM TENANT ARE THE 1ST MONTH'S RENT, 1.5 MONTH'S SECURITY DEPOSIT AND 1 MONTH BROKER FEE.