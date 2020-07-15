/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
156 Studio Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ
$
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
11 Units Available
Harrison
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,650
601 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
27 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,725
596 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
30 Units Available
West Belmar
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
24 Units Available
Greenville
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,860
531 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!Life and style meet at Rivet, artfully crafted apartments in Jersey City.
1 Unit Available
172 WASHINGTON AVE
172 Washington Avenue, Belleville, NJ
Studio
$1,750
BRAND NEW 2ND FLOOR UNIT IN REAR OF BLDG. 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR NYC TRAINS & BUSSES. ELECTRIC INCLUDED. KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT.
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad St, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,930
639 sqft
In the Heart of Downtown New Landmark residence! Now Leasing the Walker House! Full service luxury building in the heart of historic Downtown Newark! Short walk to the path and NJ Transit. Brand new never lived in apartments.
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
540 BROAD ST
540 Broad Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,925
637 sqft
BLENDING ITS HISTORIC LANDMARK STATUS WITH AN UNPARALLELED LEVEL OF LUXURY AND AMENITIES, THE BRAND NEW RENTALS AT WALKER HOUSE BREATHE NEW LIFE INTO A NEWARK ORIGINAL.
$
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,450
477 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
$
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,412
545 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
$
44 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,123
461 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
$
17 Units Available
Liberty State Park
295J
295 Johnston Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,650
434 sqft
Jersey Citys newest residential hotspot, 295J, is a modern, elegant, and pet friendly apartment building.
232 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
$
22 Units Available
The Waterfront
Aquablu
110 River Drive South, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,397
607 sqft
Aquablu, one of Newport's premium luxury towers, offers residents some of the finest living accommodations and unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline.
$
274 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
27 Units Available
Constable Hook
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,705
585 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY OFFERING 2 MONTH FREE + 1 YEAR STORAGE ON 14 MONTH LEASE! We have 1 & 2 bedroom rentals starting at $1658/mo *Net effective with current rent concession special. Welcome to 19 East.
$
27 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,309
675 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,259
566 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
$
39 Units Available
The Waterfront
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,252
555 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
$
12 Units Available
Chelsea
Ten23
500 W 23rd St, New York, NY
Studio
$3,051
480 sqft
Modern apartments in Chelsea and within walking distance of Penn Station. Features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Relax in the courtyard or at the coffee bar.
$
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,980
496 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
$
60 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,555
732 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
58 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
44 Units Available
Chelsea
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,940
572 sqft
This green community is situated in West Chelsea and is only minutes from the waterfront. Onsite valet service, fire pit, 24-hour gym and garage parking. All units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
