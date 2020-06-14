/
1 bedroom apartments
546 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Harrison
12 Units Available
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
West Side
1 Unit Available
18 Wright Ave 14
18 Wright Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
525 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293403 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
130 Corbin Ave 32
130 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 235788 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Laundry in building *Closet space *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near
Forest Hill
1 Unit Available
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Apt 8
441 Mount Prospect Avenue, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
548 sqft
Newly renovated unit. This unit includes a range hood and gas stove, does not include refrigerator. Apartment features are; - Wood style vinyl flooring which are easy to clean, mold and scratch resistant.
West Side
1 Unit Available
194 KENSINGTON AVE
194 Kensington Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
542 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home located in a historical building with direct views of Lincoln Park.
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
118 CORBIN ST
118 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
533 sqft
Move in ready, updated, 1 bedroom, 1 bath apt located on a convenient quiet neighborhood just a short walk to Journal Square Path station. Located on the first floor so no elevator is needed. Washer/dryer on premises.
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
57 CORBIN AVE
57 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
Completely renovated 1 bedroom condo, featuring hardwood floors, great windows, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, dishwasher, dinning area, washer/dryer & storage in the building and so much more.
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
75 LIBERTY AVE
75 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
642 sqft
FEE PAID! Move into this spacious Journal Square penthouse one bedroom condo located in the full amenity building, the Brunswick Towers.
West Side
1 Unit Available
254 CLENDENNY AVE
254 Clendenny Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
Beautiful newly renovated SUNNY one bedroom , apartment with gorgeous hardwood floors, lots of windows, spacious living room, large eat -in Kitchen and cozy bath. Near grocery stores, restaurants , bus stop, Lincoln park and the Hudson Mall
West Side
1 Unit Available
224 Freeman Ave 31
224 Freeman Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,394
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 245576 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in building *Granite Counter Tops *Stainless steel appliances *Nice light fixtures *Plenty of windows *Hardwood
West Side
1 Unit Available
215 MALLORY AVE
215 Mallory Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Renovated 1 Bedroom, 1 bath unit with luxury vinyl flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Kearny
Newark Central Business District
53 Units Available
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
775 sqft
Distinctive luxury apartment rentals located in the heart of Newark, Eleven80 has everything for those with the most discerning tastes. Each light-filled residence features large floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and beautiful views.
Pamrapo
9 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,040
894 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
41 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
811 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Bergen - Lafayette
302 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
East Rutherford
14 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
