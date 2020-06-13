Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...

1 Unit Available
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.

1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.

1 Unit Available
19 Manning Place
19 Manning Place, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH GREAT SIZE REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL W/ FULL BASEMENT - LOTS OF LIVING SPACE - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 Unit Available
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.

1 Unit Available
182 Seabreeze Way
182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
672 sqft
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach.

1 Unit Available
81 Ramsey Avenue
81 Ramsey Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.

1 Unit Available
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.

North Middletown
1 Unit Available
81 Ideal Avenue
81 Ideal Avenue, North Middletown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1177 sqft
Looking to live near the beach? Here's your opportunity! ANNUAL 1 bedroom ,full bath+loft area. This charmer is just 3 blocks to Ideal Beach. Open floor plan w/tile floors, pergo in b/room,carpeting in loft. Stackable w/d in bath.

1 Unit Available
13 W 3rd Street
13 West 3rd Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Lovely and spacious upstairs apartment in sought after Keyport. Home offers a large bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Eat in Kitchen has pantry and gas cooking. Living room is also a good size. Find a walk up attic with room for storage.

1 Unit Available
31 Broadway
31 Broadway, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
Great looking home FOR RENT in Keyport, NJ! Very light & bright on the inside, open floor plan. Hardwood floors through out. Lower level features the living room & dining room, nice eat in kitchen w/dishwasher.
Verified

4 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.
Verified

$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.

1 Unit Available
611 Wedgewood Cir
611 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper Beacon Plac - Property Id: 202814 Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath upper level unit in charming Beacon Place.

1 Unit Available
44 Hillcrest Road
44 Hillcrest Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2356 sqft
Annual rental just in time to enjoy summer at the Jersey Shore! Lovingly maintained colonial in desirable Holmdel set on a private lot offering 4 bedrooms & 2 1/2 baths.

1 Unit Available
84 Bethany Road
84 Bethany Road, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
This 4 bedroom 3 full bath homes features an open rocking chair porch, Bay window brings bright sunlight into the combo living room dining room and kitchen area.

1 Unit Available
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality & trendy white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.

Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
22 RENFREW PLACE
22 Renfrew Place, Port Monmouth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1798 sqft
Beautiful rental! 3 bedroom plus bonus room with sliders to deck, 2 full bath. Open layout kitchen and dining, large bedrooms, beautiful master bedroom with sliders to deck, fenced in yard, in unit washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
423 Middlewood Road
423 Middlewood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1510 sqft
July 1st Availability - Beautiful condo in mint condition in Cherry Tree Village. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit features updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters w/ custom backsplash.

Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 Unit Available
2 Pine Tree Terrace
2 Pine Tree Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2064 sqft
Desirable townhouse at The Woods at Holmdel. Three bedroom, two and a half bath rooms. Master bedroom with two walk-in closets and master bathroom. Second floor laundry.

1 Unit Available
400 Cross Road
400 Cross Road, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
770 sqft
Nice updated first floor unit for rent: 1 bedroom, living-room, dining-room, kitchen and full bath. All place has crown moldings and beautiful hard wood floors, two walk in closets and linen closet next to the bath.

Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
79 Wilson Avenue
79 Wilson Avenue, Port Monmouth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
940 sqft
Summer Rental - June to September but may turn into an annual TBD~Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home for rent in the Port Monmouth section of Middletown Twp~Just blocks to the Sandy Hook Bay Beach, Monmouth Cove Marina and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Keansburg, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Keansburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

