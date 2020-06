Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

WELCOME home to this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 bath FIRST FLOOR unit! Each LARGE bedroom has PLENTY of closet space with FRESH PAINT! NEW FLOORING throughout the ENTIRE unit! SEPARATE laundry room INSIDE of the UNIT with a BRAND NEW washer/dryer! LARGE EAT-IN kitchen with all NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES including REFRIGERATOR. UNPACK your bags and move right in to this TURN KEY unit! VACANT and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!