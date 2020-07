Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Your opportunity to live out in the country on a working farm, mowing and snow will be done by landlord who manages the animals on the farm, spacious country kitchen, 2 spacious enclosed porches keeping room and living room, upstairs pumpkin pine floors in generous sized rooms and spacious closets