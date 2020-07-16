All apartments in Hunterdon County
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD

172 Musconetcong River Road · (973) 539-1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

172 Musconetcong River Road, Hunterdon County, NJ 08826

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry. It's a pretty location with the Musconetcong River across the street. Convenient access to Routes 31 and 57. Landlord covers lawn maintenance, snow removal, hot water, trash removal, water, sewer, and commission fees. Tenant covers electric, propane gas, cable TV, and internet. No laundry in unit, nearby laundromat with self-service or wash and fold delivery service. New carpeting in bedrooms. Vacant and available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Interested in 172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD?
