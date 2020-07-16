172 MUSCONETCONG RIVER RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, updated full bath unit in beautiful Lebanon Township! New flooring throughout, central A/C, thermal pane windows. The 3rd floor unit has an exclusive driveway, convenient to the covered porch entry. It's a pretty location with the Musconetcong River across the street. Convenient access to Routes 31 and 57. Landlord covers lawn maintenance, snow removal, hot water, trash removal, water, sewer, and commission fees. Tenant covers electric, propane gas, cable TV, and internet. No laundry in unit, nearby laundromat with self-service or wash and fold delivery service. New carpeting in bedrooms. Vacant and available!