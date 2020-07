Amenities

Beautiful 2BR unit located in picturesque Weehawken in 2nd floor of this modern 3-Unit (4-Story) on Boulevard East with Million Dollar Views of the NYC Skyline & Hudson River across from CHARRITOS RESTAURANT....NYC transportation at door step running 24/7, steps to NY Waterway Ferry Terminal & Hudson Light rail station for an easy commute to Hoboken and Jersey City. Unobstructed views of Hudson River and NYC skyline from living/dining room. Eat-in-kitchen; Washer/Dryer in-unit; Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with wall-to-wall closets. TWO OUTDOOR AREAS - a private backyard and use of front Lounge area with Million Dollar views!