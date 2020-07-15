All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

40-42 COOPER PL

40 Cooper Pl · (862) 208-2287
Location

40 Cooper Pl, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
SPACIOUS 1BR W/PARKING INCLUDED. Experience high standard living in this modern one bedroom, one bathroom home located in the highly desired Weehawken neighborhood. Features of this home satifies everyday needs with: an open concept living / dining space, a full bathroom with skylight, spacious master bedroom, washer/dryer hook up, central A/C, high ceilings, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors throughout 772sqft and parking included. At a short distance, this home nears the beautiful Hudson River waterfront walk way on Blvd East, shops, top rated restaurants and has easy access to New York City via NJ Transit one block away. Available Aug 1st. Tenant pays for all utilities (water/sewer, gas and electric).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40-42 COOPER PL have any available units?
40-42 COOPER PL has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40-42 COOPER PL have?
Some of 40-42 COOPER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40-42 COOPER PL currently offering any rent specials?
40-42 COOPER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40-42 COOPER PL pet-friendly?
No, 40-42 COOPER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 40-42 COOPER PL offer parking?
Yes, 40-42 COOPER PL offers parking.
Does 40-42 COOPER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40-42 COOPER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40-42 COOPER PL have a pool?
No, 40-42 COOPER PL does not have a pool.
Does 40-42 COOPER PL have accessible units?
No, 40-42 COOPER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 40-42 COOPER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40-42 COOPER PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 40-42 COOPER PL have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 40-42 COOPER PL has units with air conditioning.
