40-42 COOPER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

SPACIOUS 1BR W/PARKING INCLUDED. Experience high standard living in this modern one bedroom, one bathroom home located in the highly desired Weehawken neighborhood. Features of this home satifies everyday needs with: an open concept living / dining space, a full bathroom with skylight, spacious master bedroom, washer/dryer hook up, central A/C, high ceilings, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors throughout 772sqft and parking included. At a short distance, this home nears the beautiful Hudson River waterfront walk way on Blvd East, shops, top rated restaurants and has easy access to New York City via NJ Transit one block away. Available Aug 1st. Tenant pays for all utilities (water/sewer, gas and electric).