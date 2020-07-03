All apartments in Hudson County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

3 REGENCY PL

3 Regency Pl · (201) 795-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Regency Pl, Hudson County, NJ 07086

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,900

3 Bed · 5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The perfect vantage point from any angle! Located in The Brownstones, the most prestigious waterfront community along NJ's Gold Coast, this 4-story townhome offers stunning panoramic and unobstructed views of the NYC skyline from every floor. Enjoy luxury living in this expansive 2,700sqft, 3 Bedroom + Loft/3 Full/2 Half Bathroom home with hardwood flooring throughout. Featuring a private driveway, garage, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, dining area, living room with a Juliet balcony, gas fireplace, and laundry room. In the stunning master bedroom, you will find another gas fireplace, built-in cabinetry, walk-in closet, and master bathroom with Jacuzzi. Enter into a separate family room that opens to an inviting outdoor space for entertaining and enjoyment of outdoor living. Located close to recreation, Whole Foods, plenty of restaurants, child care options, and more! One of the easiest commutes on the waterfront via Ferry or Bus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 REGENCY PL have any available units?
3 REGENCY PL has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 REGENCY PL have?
Some of 3 REGENCY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 REGENCY PL currently offering any rent specials?
3 REGENCY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 REGENCY PL pet-friendly?
No, 3 REGENCY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson County.
Does 3 REGENCY PL offer parking?
Yes, 3 REGENCY PL offers parking.
Does 3 REGENCY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 REGENCY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 REGENCY PL have a pool?
No, 3 REGENCY PL does not have a pool.
Does 3 REGENCY PL have accessible units?
No, 3 REGENCY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3 REGENCY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 REGENCY PL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 REGENCY PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 REGENCY PL does not have units with air conditioning.
