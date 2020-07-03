3 REGENCY PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

The perfect vantage point from any angle! Located in The Brownstones, the most prestigious waterfront community along NJ's Gold Coast, this 4-story townhome offers stunning panoramic and unobstructed views of the NYC skyline from every floor. Enjoy luxury living in this expansive 2,700sqft, 3 Bedroom + Loft/3 Full/2 Half Bathroom home with hardwood flooring throughout. Featuring a private driveway, garage, a chef's kitchen with Viking appliances, dining area, living room with a Juliet balcony, gas fireplace, and laundry room. In the stunning master bedroom, you will find another gas fireplace, built-in cabinetry, walk-in closet, and master bathroom with Jacuzzi. Enter into a separate family room that opens to an inviting outdoor space for entertaining and enjoyment of outdoor living. Located close to recreation, Whole Foods, plenty of restaurants, child care options, and more! One of the easiest commutes on the waterfront via Ferry or Bus!