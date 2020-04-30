202 SUSSEX ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautiful and well-kept a 3-bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 levels of amazing living space. Hard wood floors throughout the main level. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Commuters delight! Rental includes both first floor and ground level units featuring 2 full baths and 2 full kitchens! Tenant will have private access to back yard and the rear parking location. Tenant pays for electric, gas, and Internet/cable, LL pays water. Property is situated in a highly desirable section of Harrison. Walking distance to NYC trains, path, schools, mass transportation, etc. Home is 1/2 mile from the Harrison Path Train Station.