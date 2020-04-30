All apartments in Harrison
202 SUSSEX ST
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:21 AM

202 SUSSEX ST

202 Sussex St · (201) 934-0607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 Sussex St, Harrison, NJ 07029
Harrison

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautiful and well-kept a 3-bedroom, 2 bath home on 2 levels of amazing living space. Hard wood floors throughout the main level. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. Commuters delight! Rental includes both first floor and ground level units featuring 2 full baths and 2 full kitchens! Tenant will have private access to back yard and the rear parking location. Tenant pays for electric, gas, and Internet/cable, LL pays water. Property is situated in a highly desirable section of Harrison. Walking distance to NYC trains, path, schools, mass transportation, etc. Home is 1/2 mile from the Harrison Path Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 SUSSEX ST have any available units?
202 SUSSEX ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 SUSSEX ST have?
Some of 202 SUSSEX ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 SUSSEX ST currently offering any rent specials?
202 SUSSEX ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 SUSSEX ST pet-friendly?
No, 202 SUSSEX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harrison.
Does 202 SUSSEX ST offer parking?
Yes, 202 SUSSEX ST does offer parking.
Does 202 SUSSEX ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 SUSSEX ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 SUSSEX ST have a pool?
No, 202 SUSSEX ST does not have a pool.
Does 202 SUSSEX ST have accessible units?
No, 202 SUSSEX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 202 SUSSEX ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 SUSSEX ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 SUSSEX ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 SUSSEX ST does not have units with air conditioning.
