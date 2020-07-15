/
furnished apartments
555 Furnished Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Half broker fee* All Utilities Included! Spacious and Gorgeous 2br 2ba 1,300 sqft available for rent 7/1. This NE corner unit features a private outdoor area with breathtaking views of George Washington Bridge and UWS/Manhattan.
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7002 BLVD EAST
7002 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Live in Style and enjoy everything the Galaxy has to offer. This Fully Furnished Condo was renovated approximately 2 years ago with new Hardwood floors, Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Back Splash, Granite Countertops etc.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified
13 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
$
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
$
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,496
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,745
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - ranked as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
200 West End Avenue
200 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,200
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath corner unit in one of the Upper West Sides most desired buildings is in mint condition with top of the line finishes and appliances. It is available furnished or unfurnished.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
80 Riverside Boulevard
80 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Furnished and Unfurnished. Spectacular and stunning, this full floor private penthouse, located along Riverside Boulevard in one of the citys most elite residences, is a dream come true! Boasting 4-bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
424 West End Ave 1411
424 W End Ave, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,395
1200 sqft
Balcony on the River!!! - Property Id: 219062 This south facing home has bright, open views and a large private balcony. It is renovated with hardwood floors, a great layout, and large living space.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
185 West End Avenue
185 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST! Tastefully furnished 2BR/1BA with BALCONY & a great HOME OFFICE on high floor in desirable Lincoln Towers complex. Perfect layout with home office/2nd bedroom complete with murphy bed, east facing balcony and amazing closets.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
219 West 81st Street
219 West 81st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated just three years ago, this bright and roomy two-bedroom, two-bathroom condominium is offered for an immediate rental. Apartment 4F features an open floorplan, central air conditioning and top-quality finishes.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
22 Riverside Drive
22 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
This elegant 1BR, 2BA home overlooking verdant Riverside Park is offered fully furnished and ready for move-in.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
349 West End Avenue
349 West End Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,995
This museum quality parlor floor is unlike any apartment available in Manhattan. With meticulously preserved architectural features from the 1890's one is instantly transported to the New York City's Gilded Age.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
321 West 78th Street
321 West 78th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
Your search is over! This rarely available FULLY renovated, sun flooded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom property showcases pre-war grandeur while seamlessly incorporating modern conveniences.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
304 West 88th Street
304 West 88th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
Coming Soon! This beautifully furnished 1-Bedroom home is located on one of the Upper West side's most picturesque blocks.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
207 West 75th Street
207 West 75th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED AVAILABLE -Fully renovated -Full floor - Keyed Elevator -3 Bedroom , 3 Full bathroom -Private balcony off the master suite -5 inch oak floors throughout -Miele appliances including a six-burner range and oven, refrigerator,
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
215 West 75th Street
215 West 75th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You will fall in love with this beautifully gut renovated and spacious FURNISHED one-bedroom apartment in a meticulously maintained pre-war doorman building located in the heart of the Upper West Side.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
242 West 72nd Street
242 West 72nd Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome home to this beautiful Pre-War home. This apartment can be offered furnished or unfurnished. SHORT TERM OK SHARES OK EASY APPROVAL PROCESS Wonderful southern light! Exposed brick. Working fireplace. Large bathroom kitchen (with dishwasher).
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
205 West 76th Street
205 West 76th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$21,500
In the 11 years since The Harrison opened its doors, the "04" has traded just once and never been offered for rent. Apartment 504 - the larger version of the line - is the best of them all.
1 Unit Available
6045 BLVD EAST
6045 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
842 sqft
Beautifully renovated and completely furnished spacious Blvd East two bedroom condo in the popular Highland Court building. Eat in kitchen with gleaming stainless steel appliances opens into spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
30 Riverside Boulevard
30 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
Corner south-eastern views are enjoyed through floor to ceiling windows in this two bedroom, two bathroom residence. With split two bedrooms, the master bedroom features a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
166 West 75th Street
166 West 75th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
LEASE ASSIGNMENT THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2020AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHEDNew Exclusive at The Amstrdm! Sunny western exposures 12 10 ft living room 11 8 ft bedroom with closet Open kitchen with Fisher Paykel dishwasher, GE convection
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
329 West 71st Street
329 West 71st Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Upper west side townhouse living at its best! Contact us to tour this Furnished 3BD/3.5BA on a quiet tree-lined street just a few walks to everything you'd need.Laundry is onsite and there is outdoor space for your enjoyment and leisure.
Results within 5 miles of Guttenberg
Verified
13 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Encore
175 West 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,295
1 Bedroom
$4,295
2 Bedrooms
$7,879
Living In The Encore Is Manhattan Living At Its Finest. From Its Stunning Architecture To Its Amazing Views; Its Lavish Amenities To Its Spectacular Location At Lincoln Center, The Encore Living Is Pure Joy.
