813 WINDING WAY

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Condo living at its best! What a beautiful and well maintained 1st floor Unit! In the much sought after Knightsbridge Community of Deptford Township. Don't take my word for it come see for yourself! Gorgeous and Immaculate is an understatement. This well built and energy efficient condo features spacious rooms with an open floor plan and is just what you've been looking for! This friendly, quiet development is within close proximity to major roads and highways. This lower unit features an updated kitchen with all appliances included. Additional rooms include two bedrooms and one full bath, living room, and laundry area. This condo will accommodate many living arrangements; with its open floor plan and neutral decor throughout. In the summer months enjoy the hot sunny days by the pool. All outside maintenance is handled by condo association. Make sure you put this unit on your must-see list today! It's well maintained & the association is professionally managed. The condo is conveniently located near major roads and shopping centers, and with-in minutes to Rt. 295, Rt. 42, area bridges to PA. & Delaware; it's also close to the Deptford Mall, transportation, banking and restaurants. Call for your showing today, this one won't last!!