813 WINDING WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

813 WINDING WAY

813 Winding Way · (856) 848-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

813 Winding Way, Gloucester County, NJ 08093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Condo living at its best! What a beautiful and well maintained 1st floor Unit! In the much sought after Knightsbridge Community of Deptford Township. Don't take my word for it come see for yourself! Gorgeous and Immaculate is an understatement. This well built and energy efficient condo features spacious rooms with an open floor plan and is just what you've been looking for! This friendly, quiet development is within close proximity to major roads and highways. This lower unit features an updated kitchen with all appliances included. Additional rooms include two bedrooms and one full bath, living room, and laundry area. This condo will accommodate many living arrangements; with its open floor plan and neutral decor throughout. In the summer months enjoy the hot sunny days by the pool. All outside maintenance is handled by condo association. Make sure you put this unit on your must-see list today! It's well maintained & the association is professionally managed. The condo is conveniently located near major roads and shopping centers, and with-in minutes to Rt. 295, Rt. 42, area bridges to PA. & Delaware; it's also close to the Deptford Mall, transportation, banking and restaurants. Call for your showing today, this one won't last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 WINDING WAY have any available units?
813 WINDING WAY has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 813 WINDING WAY have?
Some of 813 WINDING WAY's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 WINDING WAY currently offering any rent specials?
813 WINDING WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 WINDING WAY pet-friendly?
No, 813 WINDING WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 813 WINDING WAY offer parking?
No, 813 WINDING WAY does not offer parking.
Does 813 WINDING WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 WINDING WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 WINDING WAY have a pool?
Yes, 813 WINDING WAY has a pool.
Does 813 WINDING WAY have accessible units?
No, 813 WINDING WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 813 WINDING WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 WINDING WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 WINDING WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 WINDING WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
