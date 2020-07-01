All apartments in Gloucester County
Last updated July 14 2020

2 CORONA CT

2 Corona Court · (866) 677-6937
Location

2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ 08080

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings. Pergo flooring graces the Dining Area with a ceiling fan, and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets with a neutral counter top. Powder room is off the Living and Dining Area. Washer and Dryer, are also located on the first floor of this home. At the top of the staircase, is an open area outside the bedrooms that can used as an office. Three bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closets. The full bathroom is adorned with a linen closet. No Pets. All applicants over the age of 18, will be screened for credit, criminal and eviction at longandfoster.com - application fees are $55.00 each. This home is easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 CORONA CT have any available units?
2 CORONA CT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 CORONA CT have?
Some of 2 CORONA CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 CORONA CT currently offering any rent specials?
2 CORONA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 CORONA CT pet-friendly?
No, 2 CORONA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 2 CORONA CT offer parking?
Yes, 2 CORONA CT offers parking.
Does 2 CORONA CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 CORONA CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 CORONA CT have a pool?
No, 2 CORONA CT does not have a pool.
Does 2 CORONA CT have accessible units?
No, 2 CORONA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 CORONA CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 CORONA CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 CORONA CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 CORONA CT does not have units with air conditioning.
