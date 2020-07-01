2 CORONA CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings. Pergo flooring graces the Dining Area with a ceiling fan, and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets with a neutral counter top. Powder room is off the Living and Dining Area. Washer and Dryer, are also located on the first floor of this home. At the top of the staircase, is an open area outside the bedrooms that can used as an office. Three bedrooms are nicely sized with plenty of closets. The full bathroom is adorned with a linen closet. No Pets. All applicants over the age of 18, will be screened for credit, criminal and eviction at longandfoster.com - application fees are $55.00 each. This home is easy to show.