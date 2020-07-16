All apartments in Gloucester County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE

196 Chancellor Drive · (856) 848-1100
Location

196 Chancellor Drive, Gloucester County, NJ 08096

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1775 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views. Hardwood flooring in the entry way that leads into the formal Living room and Dining room area with lots of light coming in from every angle of the home. Newer carpets, freshly painted with all up-dated fixtures. The Family room with 2 story ceiling height, gas fire place,2 story windows, oak hardwood floors and an open view from the 2 story over look of the 2nd floor. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, crown moldings Corian counter tops, breakfast area, sliders leading to the outdoor patio, pantry, and all appliances included. Master suite with full master bath, soaking tub, surround custom tile and double vanity. Spacious master bed w/2 walk in closet. Second floor laundry making laundry day a breeze. Home has efficient heating and A/C, 1 car garage, storage, recessed lighting in several rooms, alarm system, 2 additional off street parking. The Rittenhouse development is close to the Deptford Mall with easy access to all major roadways, with a 10 minute commute into Philly! Agent: Owner will keep the water and sewer in their name and have a duplicate bill sent to the tenant. Good credit, proof of income, credit report (requested by the landlord). 1 1/2 month's security $3,000 and 1st month's rent due at signing of leases. Show & Lease!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have any available units?
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have?
Some of 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
