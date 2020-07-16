196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views. Hardwood flooring in the entry way that leads into the formal Living room and Dining room area with lots of light coming in from every angle of the home. Newer carpets, freshly painted with all up-dated fixtures. The Family room with 2 story ceiling height, gas fire place,2 story windows, oak hardwood floors and an open view from the 2 story over look of the 2nd floor. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, crown moldings Corian counter tops, breakfast area, sliders leading to the outdoor patio, pantry, and all appliances included. Master suite with full master bath, soaking tub, surround custom tile and double vanity. Spacious master bed w/2 walk in closet. Second floor laundry making laundry day a breeze. Home has efficient heating and A/C, 1 car garage, storage, recessed lighting in several rooms, alarm system, 2 additional off street parking. The Rittenhouse development is close to the Deptford Mall with easy access to all major roadways, with a 10 minute commute into Philly! Agent: Owner will keep the water and sewer in their name and have a duplicate bill sent to the tenant. Good credit, proof of income, credit report (requested by the landlord). 1 1/2 month's security $3,000 and 1st month's rent due at signing of leases. Show & Lease!!