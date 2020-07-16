126 MOUNT VERNON COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE UNTIL O CTOBER 31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows. The living room leads into the large eat-in kitchen with granite counter-top and sink. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliance package (2015) including refrigerator and dishwasher, microwave. The kitchen opens into sun room with large windows for a perfect view of the natural wooded areas behind the home. Off the sun room through the sliding glass doors is a large maintenance free deck. The spacious finished lower level walk-out basement has entertaining written all over it, complete with access to the backyard. The lower level has a large great room, powder room, and a separate storage/laundry room. Recessed lighting illuminates the lower level. The upper level of the home has a master bedroom with a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with convenient access to the lovely full bathroom. Neutral carpet and and freshly painted throughout. Association includes exterior maintenance, lawn mowing, snow removal and trash removal.