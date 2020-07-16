All apartments in Gloucester County
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:37 PM

126 MOUNT VERNON COURT

126 Mount Vernon Court · (856) 858-8800
Location

126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ 08096

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS ONLY AVAILABLE FOR LEASE UNTIL O CTOBER 31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows. The living room leads into the large eat-in kitchen with granite counter-top and sink. Kitchen includes new stainless steel appliance package (2015) including refrigerator and dishwasher, microwave. The kitchen opens into sun room with large windows for a perfect view of the natural wooded areas behind the home. Off the sun room through the sliding glass doors is a large maintenance free deck. The spacious finished lower level walk-out basement has entertaining written all over it, complete with access to the backyard. The lower level has a large great room, powder room, and a separate storage/laundry room. Recessed lighting illuminates the lower level. The upper level of the home has a master bedroom with a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms with convenient access to the lovely full bathroom. Neutral carpet and and freshly painted throughout. Association includes exterior maintenance, lawn mowing, snow removal and trash removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have any available units?
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have?
Some of 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gloucester County.
Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT offer parking?
No, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have a pool?
No, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have accessible units?
No, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 MOUNT VERNON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
