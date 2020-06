Amenities

407 University Blvd - 407 University Blvd Available 07/15/20 FREE FIRST MONTH RENT 5 bedroom 2 bathroom close to Rowan - FREE FIRST MONTH OF RENT! GET YOUR FIRST MONTH OF RENT ON US! This fantastic 5 bedroom house comes with 2 full bathrooms. Each bedroom is spacious and spaced out throughout the house. Large eat in kitchen opens up to a huge living room with hard wood floors. Relax on the back deck overlooking a nice yard with shed. Enjoy off campus housing in comfort and style with University Campus Living. We offer snow removal, lawn care, 24 hour maintenance and local office hours.



