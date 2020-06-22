13 REDWOOD COURT

Amenities

Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor. To the right will be the first of two powder rooms to the left is access to the garage. As you go straight towards the back there is a large laundry room with stackable washer and dryer. Beyond this is a large multi-purposed living space that with adoor that leads out to the back yard. As you go up the stairs to the second floor, you will be in the center of the living room with new engineered flooring throughout the whole second floor that includes a brick surround fireplace with mantle. Step up to the dining room where there the double-doors lead out to the large deck overlooking the oversised side and back yard. This floor is where the second half bath is located. Completing the second floor is the updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. Once on the third floor, you will find the spacious master bedroom with two large his and hers closets and a master bath with stand up shower. The two other nice sized bedrooms share a full bath in the main hallway. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.