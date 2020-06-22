All apartments in Glassboro
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:41 AM

13 REDWOOD COURT

13 Redwood Court · (856) 582-0366
Location

13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ 08028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor. To the right will be the first of two powder rooms to the left is access to the garage. As you go straight towards the back there is a large laundry room with stackable washer and dryer. Beyond this is a large multi-purposed living space that with adoor that leads out to the back yard. As you go up the stairs to the second floor, you will be in the center of the living room with new engineered flooring throughout the whole second floor that includes a brick surround fireplace with mantle. Step up to the dining room where there the double-doors lead out to the large deck overlooking the oversised side and back yard. This floor is where the second half bath is located. Completing the second floor is the updated kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and ceiling fan. Once on the third floor, you will find the spacious master bedroom with two large his and hers closets and a master bath with stand up shower. The two other nice sized bedrooms share a full bath in the main hallway. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and recessed lighting throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 REDWOOD COURT have any available units?
13 REDWOOD COURT has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 REDWOOD COURT have?
Some of 13 REDWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 REDWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13 REDWOOD COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 REDWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13 REDWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassboro.
Does 13 REDWOOD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 13 REDWOOD COURT does offer parking.
Does 13 REDWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 REDWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 REDWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 13 REDWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 13 REDWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 13 REDWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13 REDWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 REDWOOD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 REDWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 REDWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
