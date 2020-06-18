Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Garfield
Find more places like 40 Malcolm Ave B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Garfield, NJ
/
40 Malcolm Ave B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
40 Malcolm Ave B
40 Malcolm Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garfield
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
40 Malcolm Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026
Garfield
Amenities
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Basement - Property Id: 225625
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225625
Property Id 225625
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5841416)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B have any available units?
40 Malcolm Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Garfield, NJ
.
What amenities does 40 Malcolm Ave B have?
Some of 40 Malcolm Ave B's amenities include some paid utils, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 40 Malcolm Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
40 Malcolm Ave B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Malcolm Ave B pet-friendly?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Garfield
.
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B offer parking?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B does not offer parking.
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B have a pool?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B have accessible units?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Malcolm Ave B have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Malcolm Ave B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Garfield 2 Bedrooms
Garfield Furnished Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Palisades Park, NJ
Suffern, NY
Pearl River, NY
Irvington, NY
Airmont, NY
Rahway, NJ
Butler, NJ
Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
Sleepy Hollow, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College