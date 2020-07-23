480 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Garfield, NJ

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Garfield
67 COTTAGE PL
67 Cottage Place, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Beautifully updated 2nd Floor Apartment located on quiet cul-de-sac in Garfield! Apartment features spacious Master Bedroom with walk-in closet, modern bathroom with stand-up shower and 2 additional bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated April 10 at 01:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Garfield
7 Wood St #1
7 Wood Street, Garfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Your search ends here.Beautiful first floor 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms apartment renovated within 5 years,in one of the best areas of Garfield.You will love the layout, space and closet space here.
Results within 1 mile of Garfield

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
420 LAKEVIEW AVE
420 Lakeview Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment with large rooms, wood floors, "bonus" room for office, and washer/dryer in unit. All four bedrooms are very spacious with newer windows, crown molding, and wood floors.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
46 CHOBOT LN
46 Chobot Lane, Elmwood Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1362 sqft
Your Search ends here! In the open concept apartment on the first floor in this beautiful 2-Family home on dead end street of convenient located Elmwood Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
17 SCHNEIDER PL
17 Schneider Pl, Passaic, NJ
Look no further than this beautiful 2nd floor apartment. 4 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, EIK, Dining Room, and Living Room. Natural Lighting, Hardwood Floors throughout and on dead end.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lodi
41 CORABELLE AVE
41 Corabelle Avenue, Lodi, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
!Great Location! second floor apartment. Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in a quite neighborhood. All bedrooms are good size. Many closets and additional storage in attic. Close to Schools and shopping. 5 minutes walk to many bus stops
Results within 5 miles of Garfield
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Athenia
26 HURON AVE
26 Huron Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Apartment has updated appliances, New wooden floors thru out, Freshly painted,No Pets allowed, Tenants responsible for there on recycling. parking is on side of building. WASHER /DRYER HOOK-UP. Parking for the first floor tenant Only.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Summit Ave
38 Summit Avenue, Hackensack, NJ
office space in summit ave - Property Id: 315197 2 office spaces, 1250 SF each,13 parking spots, handicapped access, across from hackensack hosp Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Richfield
28 VAN VLIET CT
28 Van Vliet Court, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious three bedroom convenient eat in kitchen dinning room in a great area of Clifton. Close to NYC bus or train.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Allwood
83 MERRILL RD
83 Merrill Road, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 83 MERRILL RD in Clifton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
632 CHASE AVE
632 Chase Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Fully renovated duplex apt includes 2nd and 3rd floors, private backyard with deck, exclusive driveway that fits 2 cars, and washer dryer in basement.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
70 HAVERHILL AVE
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1550 sqft
Modern 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Totowa
33 RYERSON AVE
33 Ryerson Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1st floor apartment, in very good condition, offers: Living room, eat in kitchen, 3 Bedrooms and 1 full Bathroom, New floors,

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Athenia
49 MT PROSPECT AVE
49 Mount Prospect Avenue, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Large and clean, freshly painted, hardwood floors just refinished, 2nd floor apartment in great location, close to schools, shopping, parks and center of Clifton, a block away to NYC transportation.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
530 Gregory ave
530 Gregory Ave, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 bedroom 1st flr apt, with entrances in the front and back. Apt features large living, dining rooms, an eat-in kitchen, as well as access to largeunfinished basement for additional storage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Radcliffe
479 FRANKLIN AVE
479 Franklin Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Best value in town! 3 bed apartment on the second and third floor in the heart of Nutley. Includes heat, 2 car parking, and washer/dryer in unit. NJ transit bus stop directly in front of building.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Paterson
1013 MAIN ST
1013 Main Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Convenient location with NYC bus at the corner.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
58 BROWN AVE
58 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Large move-in ready 3/4 bedroom apartment that has been painted and is available immediately!! Modern eat-in kitchen and updated baths!! Access to laundry hook up and use the backyard. Come check it out before it's gone!!

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Paterson
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
370-372 DELAWARE AVE
370-372 Delaware Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, charming, and clean home located in the desirable Lakeview area of Paterson with 2 Parking spots next to major highways. Don't miss out on living in this lovely neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Passaic
29 Broadway - 8
29 Broadway, Passaic, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1397 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 Broadway - 8 in Passaic. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
90 Chestnut
90 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to this renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit! Heat & hot water included! Wonderful open concept layout, with modern finishes. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Garfield, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Garfield provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Garfield. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

