Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

683 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ

Finding an apartment in Fort Lee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2014 Hudson St 2
2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880 *NO BROKER FEE* Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location! Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station All

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Main St 05
9 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,115
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Studio -New & Spacious. Prime Location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 0
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,210
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63960 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
800 Park Avenue 1
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
1/Bed 1/Bath For Rent - High Rise - Property Id: 43021 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Main Street 2
15 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
The Oyster - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81937 - No broker fee. - 2 Months Free On (Select units) - Excellent Waterfront Location. - Only $500 Security Deposit if approved. - Stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 1203
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Central Avenue 1
100 Central Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
The Modern - Ultra Luxury Rentals - Property Id: 71914 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Main Street 4
100 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,077
The Modern B - Penthouse - Property Id: 81047 -No broker fee ! - Brand New High-Rise ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2020 Central Rd 1012
2020 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1200 sqft
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266041 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3540 per month.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2010
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266034 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2690 per month.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 511
160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1658 Federspiel St 509
1658 Federspiel Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277690 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2375 Hudson Ter 3E
2375 Hudson Terrace, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunny Mid Rise 1bedrm Per Ok "NY Expr bus - Property Id: 274642 Don't Miss Out Mid Rise Building Lots of Natural Sun lite.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Lee
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Leonia
6 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
City Guide for Fort Lee, NJ

Everyone thinks of Hollywood as “Tinseltown,” the glamorous place where all the movies stars live. But Fort Lee, N.J. was actually the nation’s film-making capital before Hollywood claimed the mantle, thanks to Fort Lee’s location just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.  

Today Fort Lee may not be known for making movies anymore, but as part of the metropolitan New York City area, its location in Bergen County, New Jersey is highly desirable. The famous George Washington Bridge connects New York City to Fort Lee, and is the world’s busiest motor vehicle bridge.  Fort Lee is a top choice for many people who have to work in Manhattan or one of NYC’s other four boroughs, but who want to get a bigger house for their money and have more of a traditional suburban place. Fort Lee is so close to New York City that some have even called it the city’s sixth borough. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fort Lee, NJ

Finding an apartment in Fort Lee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

