683 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ
Everyone thinks of Hollywood as “Tinseltown,” the glamorous place where all the movies stars live. But Fort Lee, N.J. was actually the nation’s film-making capital before Hollywood claimed the mantle, thanks to Fort Lee’s location just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.
Today Fort Lee may not be known for making movies anymore, but as part of the metropolitan New York City area, its location in Bergen County, New Jersey is highly desirable. The famous George Washington Bridge connects New York City to Fort Lee, and is the world’s busiest motor vehicle bridge. Fort Lee is a top choice for many people who have to work in Manhattan or one of NYC’s other four boroughs, but who want to get a bigger house for their money and have more of a traditional suburban place. Fort Lee is so close to New York City that some have even called it the city’s sixth borough. See more
Finding an apartment in Fort Lee that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.