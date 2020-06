Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining. Amazing living room with dramatic high ceilings. Nice sized living and dining rooms and spacious family room with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom suite with 2 walk in closets updated master bathroom with double sinks and oversized shower. Additional bedroom and full bath complete the second level. Lower level with recreation room, office and utility room. Nice location.