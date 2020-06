Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Here it is, the rental in Historical Farmingdale you have been waiting for. As you walk in you will feel right at home in this well kept 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home. This home is situated on a double lot and features a charming front porch with new paver front walkway and a large driveway. No need to wait on this one, immediate occupancy to the right tenant.