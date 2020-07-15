/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
583 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
520 Cliff St
520 Cliff Street, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1105 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LOVELY 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT **NO BROKER FEES** - Property Id: 318045 520Views is a green, eco-friendly building located at 520 Cliff Street, in Fairview NJ.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1207 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
21 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
575 River rd 206
575 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
The Alexander: Edgewater's Best 2 Bedroom Flats - Property Id: 6458 Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
660 River Road 5
660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58388 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7599 River Road 7601
7599 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296861 Beautiful New Construction Building, Huge apartments NO BROKER FEE UP TO WEEKS OFF of RENT (Pay Net Effective Price) NO AMENITY FEE (Prices and Promotions change daily! Please contact for
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1060 sqft
Best Views of NYC Skyline/ NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163472 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
50 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 350-2
50 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1230 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163443 NO BROKER FEE. NO AMENITY FEE.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7812 River Rd 7912-2-2
7812 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1295 sqft
No Broker Fee.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7980 River Rd 7912-2-2
7980 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
2990 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 167114 NO BROKER FEE! Minutes from Manhattan and the most desire amenities!!! Half Moon really has it all Great Service, Location and a View of NYC Skyline with spacious Floor plans Available 1 Bedrooms from $2040.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7306 River Rd 7912-2
7306 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1225 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, ONE FREE MONTH - Property Id: 153774 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
190 River Road 2
190 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,560
961 sqft
2/BED 2/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43063 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEdgewater, NJRidgefield, NJCliffside Park, NJFort Lee, NJPalisades Park, NJGuttenberg, NJ