418 Hartford Drive

Move your things right into this terrific Brownstone townhouse! Tri level open floor plan and beautiful gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances granite countertops, awesome backsplash, breakfast bar. Recessed lighting throughout. Main floor has a gas fireplace, kitchen, dining, living room and half-bath. Top floor has 2BR, 2bath & laundry room. Master BR has well organized closets and master bath features a Jacuzzi with shower stall and 2 sinks for more convenience. Downstairs has another FP, a FULL bathroom and access to your back patio and yard. NO CARPET! All wood and tile throughout! NYC is 10 miles away and the unit is steps from the bus. This gated community has tennis, pool, gym, playground and walking/jogging path.