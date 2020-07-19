All apartments in Essex County
Essex County, NJ
418 Hartford Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:05 PM

418 Hartford Drive

418 Hartford Drive · (914) 475-8001
Location

418 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ 07110

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2010 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Move your things right into this terrific Brownstone townhouse! Tri level open floor plan and beautiful gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances granite countertops, awesome backsplash, breakfast bar. Recessed lighting throughout. Main floor has a gas fireplace, kitchen, dining, living room and half-bath. Top floor has 2BR, 2bath & laundry room. Master BR has well organized closets and master bath features a Jacuzzi with shower stall and 2 sinks for more convenience. Downstairs has another FP, a FULL bathroom and access to your back patio and yard. NO CARPET! All wood and tile throughout! NYC is 10 miles away and the unit is steps from the bus. This gated community has tennis, pool, gym, playground and walking/jogging path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Hartford Drive have any available units?
418 Hartford Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 418 Hartford Drive have?
Some of 418 Hartford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Hartford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 Hartford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Hartford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 418 Hartford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 418 Hartford Drive offer parking?
No, 418 Hartford Drive does not offer parking.
Does 418 Hartford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Hartford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Hartford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 418 Hartford Drive has a pool.
Does 418 Hartford Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 Hartford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Hartford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Hartford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Hartford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Hartford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
