Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

287 CLAREMONT AVE

287 Claremont Avenue · (201) 306-0267
Location

287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars. This large 3/4 bedroom comprises the 2nd & 3rd floors of a 2-unit multi-family with lovely architectural detail and light-filled rooms. Sliding doors welcome you in and up past a gorgeous windowed landing. On the second floor, you'll find the updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 3-season Florida room, ensuite master bedroom with its own bath, large storage area, and a second full bathroom. 3rd floor has 2 more bedrooms, several storage areas, and another full bath. Enjoy being near farmer's market and downtown Montclair!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have any available units?
287 CLAREMONT AVE has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have?
Some of 287 CLAREMONT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 CLAREMONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
287 CLAREMONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 CLAREMONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 287 CLAREMONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 287 CLAREMONT AVE offers parking.
Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 CLAREMONT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have a pool?
No, 287 CLAREMONT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 287 CLAREMONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 CLAREMONT AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 287 CLAREMONT AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 CLAREMONT AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
