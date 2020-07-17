287 CLAREMONT AVE

Amenities

Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars. This large 3/4 bedroom comprises the 2nd & 3rd floors of a 2-unit multi-family with lovely architectural detail and light-filled rooms. Sliding doors welcome you in and up past a gorgeous windowed landing. On the second floor, you'll find the updated eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, living room, 3-season Florida room, ensuite master bedroom with its own bath, large storage area, and a second full bathroom. 3rd floor has 2 more bedrooms, several storage areas, and another full bath. Enjoy being near farmer's market and downtown Montclair!