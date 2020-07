Amenities

parking microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

!! NUTLEY'S 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take the opportunity to live in one of the most sought out cities of Essex County! This charming gem is an excellent option for your next move! This 2nd floor furnished unit offers you a welcoming living room, cozy kitchen, 1 bedroom, and 1 full bath. This unit also provides you with the convenience of 1 car parking! Make your move and schedule an appointment today!