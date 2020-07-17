All apartments in Essex County
19 BAXTER LN

19 Baxter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

19 Baxter Ln, Essex County, NJ 07052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
Turn key living in a vibrant community crossed with a convenient commute. Enter and be embraced by a three level foyer, an effortless open flow, and countless windows to brighten the day. The first level, all encompassing featuring an eat-in chefs gourmet kitchen, center island, walk in pantry, & top notch appliances. Open concept gives way to the family room & formal dining rm. 1st flr master suite w/ his & her closets, double vanities, over-sized jetted tub w/ stall shower. Complete with a powder room & laundry room. 2nd level boasts 3 generous bedrooms, bonus loft area, custom book shelves, & reading nook. Unfinished full size basement ready to personalize. Enjoy clubhouse amenities, trails, & recreational activities. Available for SALE MLS: 3638996 635k

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 BAXTER LN have any available units?
19 BAXTER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 19 BAXTER LN have?
Some of 19 BAXTER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 BAXTER LN currently offering any rent specials?
19 BAXTER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 BAXTER LN pet-friendly?
No, 19 BAXTER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 19 BAXTER LN offer parking?
Yes, 19 BAXTER LN offers parking.
Does 19 BAXTER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 BAXTER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 BAXTER LN have a pool?
No, 19 BAXTER LN does not have a pool.
Does 19 BAXTER LN have accessible units?
No, 19 BAXTER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 19 BAXTER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 BAXTER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 BAXTER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 BAXTER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
