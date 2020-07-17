19 BAXTER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Turn key living in a vibrant community crossed with a convenient commute. Enter and be embraced by a three level foyer, an effortless open flow, and countless windows to brighten the day. The first level, all encompassing featuring an eat-in chefs gourmet kitchen, center island, walk in pantry, & top notch appliances. Open concept gives way to the family room & formal dining rm. 1st flr master suite w/ his & her closets, double vanities, over-sized jetted tub w/ stall shower. Complete with a powder room & laundry room. 2nd level boasts 3 generous bedrooms, bonus loft area, custom book shelves, & reading nook. Unfinished full size basement ready to personalize. Enjoy clubhouse amenities, trails, & recreational activities. Available for SALE MLS: 3638996 635k